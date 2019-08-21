An interesting quote in The Valdosta Daily Times, page 5A, “Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication,” Leonado da Vinci, while on page 4A a George Will article is full of complicated terms or complicated words.
The Trump administration cut most of the Obama administration’s regulations. That’s not government expansion. Nobody in the Trump administration is interfering with capitalism or anti-capitalism.
Larry Kudlow describes the economy as robust, growing jobs and wages.
Oren Cass and Tucker Carlson don’t dictate policy.
Steve Hilton describes Trump politics better as positive populism.
President Trump blasts the socialist ideas of the Democrats running for president every chance he gets, as while in Pennsylvania, Aug. 13: “We are pro growth, pro energy and 100 percent pro American.”
Strict conservatives like George Will may have a few votes but President Trump has about 63 million and growing and is raising much more campaign money than previous Republican presidential candidates.
There are big differences between Trump and the Democrat socialists running for president.
Stanley J. Way,
Valdosta
