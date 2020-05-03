President Trump is having good daily briefings along side his task force about the coronavirus showing curves are flatter. There is light at the end of the tunnel.
Donald Lambro is in the weeds on political polls in his article, April 7, in The Valdosta Daily Times, with the November election about seven months away. Some polls positive for President Trump are not mentioned like 49% disapproval which is much lower than before, and voter enthusiasm of 24% for the Democrat presidential candidate and 66% for President Trump.
The president that people know, and is doing a good job, is better than the candidate who doesn’t seem to know where he is at.
Its differences in ideology, reinforced by the left-stream media, dividing America. The Democrats are split center-left and far-left. President Trump is doing good for all Americans.
Stanley J. Way, Valdosta
