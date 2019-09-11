President Trump wanted to talk trade at the G7 meeting, so they talked trade.
Japan and the USA made a good trade deal for USA farmers. China is wanting to talk again. Previous presidents should have stood up to China many years ago.
Democrats running for president and Steve and Cokie Roberts should look at what is going on in Europe with their economy, look at the yellow vest riots in France, and what happened with a million immigrants. Democrat socialism is not working out well in Europe.
The USA has a $20 trillion economy. Farmers understand standing up to China is short-term pain for long-term gain.
People should listen to optimism about the economy, like from Charles Payne, more than from those with Trump derangement syndrome.
While Trump haters hope for a recession, Wall Street plays, the real economy is booming.
Stanley J. Way, Valdosta
