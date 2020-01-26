Mike Bloomberg being un-Trump is being un-economic growth, un-job growth, un-national security, un-America first and so on.
Bloomberg, Page 7A, in The Valdosta Daily Times, Jan. 12, says “less partisanship, less divisions,” but is into a faux issue of voting rights when nobody is denied the right to vote.
If voting lists can’t be purged, the lists will get longer and longer, and longer with ghost voters listed. Filling out forms are for matching voters to the voter lists which ensures one vote one person.
Another contrast between President Trump and Bloomberg is President Trump spoke to tens of thousands in his recent Toledo, Ohio, rally, covered about all the issues right on, while Bloomberg spoke to 150 people covering about two issues.
Stanley J. Way, Valdosta
