The Valdosta Daily Times Donald Lambro conflates illegal migrants with legal immigrants in his Times article July 24.
President Trump was elected largely on the issue of Hispanic illegal immigration.
Lambro’s article lumps the two together. All the good statistics about immigrants are about legal immigrants in Lambro’s article.
President Trump has said many times that he is for legal immigration not illegals.
About 1.3 million were immigrated legally this past year. There will also be about a million illegals.
Stanley J. Way,
Valdosta
