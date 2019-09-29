The answer to Dr. Michael G. Noll’s questions leading off in his article in The Valdosta Daily Times, Sept. 20, can be seen in the trucking and the train freighting of food-stuff into New York City where demonstrators are demonstrating.
Without fossil fuels, about 8 million people wouldn’t get to eat in New York City. Add on other cities.
The U.N. has moved up the goal of renewable energy to 2050. Evidently they figure people will still be around then. The climate change hysteria and alarmism is kind of off the mark.
Since people need to eat and be able to drive to their jobs, a big carbon footprint that can be lessened is to cut flying hours except for mail carrying and national defense. Members of Congress could go home less on weekends. Elites and the very wealthy could fly less.
Supply and demand are working well in the USA good or booming economy. Supermarkets keep up a good supply for a big demand. Filling stations keep up a good supply usually and are a necessity for vehicles to keep up supplies. Oil companies are simply supplying for a big demand. We are fortunate we can get gasoline for a reasonable price.
The opioid crisis is mainly a result of 92 percent of drugs coming across the southern border. Obesity is about personal choices. Criminals can get guns regardless of the law.
A belief that government can legislate control of climate is lunacy, according to Gregary Wrightstone, geologist (Maybe paraphrased).
President Trump saw the Paris Accords getting USA money and not having to guarantee what the money would be used for so he withdrew from the Paris Accords.
The EPA rolled back regulations about wetlands which is better under the state’s business.
President Trump appointed two good constitutionalist justices to the Supreme Court.
In the end, the USA will be much better off. Farm tractors help farmers work much land. Food is so plentiful in the USA, some is being shipped overseas.
Predictions of sea water levels rising haven’t come true since 1989.
There were only two hurricanes so far this year: one a category one.
Without fossil fuels, there would be no national security or defense. The military is stronger than ever under President Trump.
Stanley J. Way,
Valdosta
