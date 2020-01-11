Donald Lambro’s article, Jan. 4, in The Valdosta Daily Times, is more like Democrats and biased media talking points than what is actually going on.
It’s up to cities’ authorities to enforce the laws, but Mayor (Bill) de Blasio and Gov. Cuomo said a lot of political rhetoric about everything except what they are going to do to fix the anti-semitic problem.
NYC also has an anti-police problem. A policeman was assaulted about the same day and the assaulter was let out of jail the same day. Other police officers were assaulted earlier.
The one with the machete is turning out to be one with a mental problem rather than an anti-semitic, also with a criminal record.
New York has stopped the stop-and-frisk law, let thousands of criminals out of prison early, stopped money bail. It’s about like they are trying to appease criminals like the Democrats would appease Iran.
In contrast, a church security guard responded in six seconds to a shooting in a church in Texas, killing the shooter with one shot from about 50 feet, evidently being well skilled. Also another contrast in Israel where they know how to protect their citizens. Also sanctuary cities are serving illegals and not protecting citizens in the USA.
It’s not what is said after the crime has been done, it’s what is being done to prevent future crimes.
Stanley J. Way,
Valdosta
