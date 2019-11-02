President Trump has a point calling out the biased press since Comey leaked a story to The New York Times through a professor which led to a special counsel, Mueller, being appointed which led to a two and a half year witch hunt.
After that didn’t work out for the Democrats, there was a story in The New York Times about a whistle blower which had second-hand hearsay.
Now career diplomats who are deep-state pro Democrats are testifying behind closed doors. And where are the whistle blowers?
That could by why Bill Ketter wrote, “Never mind the news media’s purpose in America’s democracy is to hold the president and other public officials accountable,” Oct. 20, in The Valdosta Daily Times, which is kind of a catch-22, but actually the biased news media’s purpose since President Trump was elected is being the propaganda arm of the Democrat party.
According to a recent Gallup Poll, only 40 percent believe what they read in newspapers.
President Trump speaks directly to the American people in his cheery, extraordinary rallies covering the substantive issues in which American people are doing very well, while the biased press tries to filter that.
President Trump also has the right to the First Amendment. China or Russia has a state-run media. The USA has a biased media that’s trying to bring down the president.
President Trump had nothing to do with the memes but the one about President Trump being re-elected indefinitely is very humorous. The meme “Church of Fake News” hasn’t been shown on Fox News that I know of.
Violence from ANTIFA out of control in some liberal cities and violence and/or shutdowns from leftists against conservative speech on college campuses is far more dangerous than the meme in question. They also seem to be the face of the Democrat party.
There is a 30-feet-high billboard at Times Square, NYC, which is a picture of President Trump hogtied and a person with her foot on his neck. What does that say about violence?
There is a political cartoon showing a picture of giant spike high heeled shoes with Pelosi’s name on the side of one and President Trump impaled by the heel. What does it say about violence?
The press should try to be more fair and balanced than complain and go on being biased.
The press may be backing impeachment but most legal-eagles are backing the president on Fox News.
Instead of power to the people, Democrats want power to the deep state.
Stanley J. Way,
Valdosta
