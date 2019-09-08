In response to Steve and Cokie Roberts’ article in The Valdosta Daily Times, Aug. 21:
President Trump is positive about America every day for Americans who abide by the law and want to live the American dream. He talks about the booming economy, national defense, answers questions about 37 minutes before going to his helicopter.
The media are who are dividing the USA, according to polls even, 64 percent, as The New York Times had biased stories about the collusion delusion about two and a half years and now are biased on stories of racism, according to a transcript of their own meeting.
Also now the Democrats running for president and the biased media are calling for a recession so they can win.
About 45 minutes after the shooting in El Paso and Dayton, Democrat politicians were on the air with political statements about gun control and blaming rhetoric, interfering with grieving time.
There were 81 shootings in Chicago and Baltimore combined the same month but that didn’t fit the media narrative.
President Trump was duly elected commander in chief, according to the USA Constitution. The president can’t micro-manage and do micro-consoling. The states have governors (commanders) of their own states. It’s up to the states to keep law and order and keep the peace.
The president has worked to prevent another 9/11 by getting the military to bring ISIS to their knees.
The president will be working with Congress when Congress gets back from vacation on how to keep guns out of the hands of the mentally ill but law enforcement needs to track them and criminals down.
Criminals don’t do background checks as in Chicago, Baltimore and Philadelphia, cities that have most stringent gun laws and the most killings.
If the Democrats running for president get to do their Green New misery and other socialist programs, everybody will need consoling.
Hopefully, voters understand that Democrats’ proposals are really bad for the American people.
Stanley J. Way, Valdosta
