The political cartoon, page 4A, Nov. 2, in The Valdosta Daily Times is fantasy for Trump haters.
The American people, President Trump’s base and more are watching, seeing the President doing a great job and they show it in donations of $3 million in one day after the impeachment inquiry vote, $125 million in one quarter. There are about 66 million on the president’s twitter account. Tens of thousands attend President Trump’s cheery, extraordinary each rally, in many rallies. Seventy percent polled want America first.
President Trump’s base and legal-eagles note behind closed-door hearings in a bunker of the Capitol basement as a kangaroo court by Adam Schiff who is acting as judge and jury in an impeachment narrative with no how so, no truth.
Stanley J. Way,
Valdosta
