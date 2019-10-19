It appears Speaker Pelosi and Adam Schiff’s impeachment inquiry, with star chamber tactics, is not working as well as they wanted or planned (unconstitutional invalid inquiry); which leaves time for the facts to come out, like the whistle blower had “professional” ties to a 2020 Democrat.
Also their partisanship is not working well which reinforces the Republican partisanship in the Senate who will likely vote to dismiss, charges if any, contrary to Dr. Elza’s article in The Valdosta Daily Times, Oct. 8.
According to the transcript of the phone call, the 2020 election wasn’t discussed. Corruption in 2016 was discussed.
It is an unreasonable assumption that majority leader Mitch McConnell don’t like President Trump. Mitch McConnell has worked with President Trump on legislation.
If the President wouldn’t sign it, the majority leader wouldn’t bring it to the floor. President Trump has already helped several senators get elected.
The polls are like shifting sands. The more exculpatory that comes out for President Trump the more the polls will change in President Trump’s favor.
Stanley J. Way,
Valdosta
