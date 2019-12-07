Anybody who wants good information on “facts” should listen to Mark Levin, Judge Jeanine Piro and others who know the law and the U.S. Constitution on Fox News.
The Democrats of the U.S. House are not entitled to hearsay, conjecture, assumptions, presumptions, innuendo, opinion, as facts; in their impeachment coup attempt hearings. Political cartoons also are not “fact.”
The U.S. House and the biased media are the ones stubborn about their hearsay, conjecture, assumptions, presumptions, innuendo, opinion in their continuous hearings.
The latest by the biased media is calling the about 63 million who voted for President Trump a cult.
Stanley J. Way,
Valdosta
