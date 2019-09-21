The political cartoons in the Valdosta Daily Times, Sept. 6, page 4A, and Sept. 7, page 4A, are deceptive. Climate change theory is of faceless reports and predictions from the U.N. Where is their proof?
The U.N. keeps moving their predictions up 10 years after not coming true since 1989. Hurricanes happen during the hurricane season.
One percent of the $27 billion FEMA fund goes to the wall. The acting head of FEMA says 1 percent is no problem.
President Trump has expedited help for hurricane victims of previous hurricanes and stockpiles of supplies have already been put in place for Dorian victims but never mind that, he never heard of a Category 5.
The cartoon about the Sharpie, Sept. 7, is fantasy for Trump haters.
President Trump never showed such charts. Actually Trump’s popularity is about the same as Obama’s at the same point in time during the administration. It’s up to the voters to decide.
The peace and prosperity thing is looking very good these days despite what Steve and Cokie Roberts write about the same day, Sept. 6.
Stanley J. Way,
Valdosta
