“It doesn’t matter which Democrat wins,” by Star Parker, Feb. 6, and “Never Trump challengers fail first big test,” by Byron York, Feb. 7, both in The Valdosta Daily Times are excellent articles about the primaries and upcoming election.
“They (Democrat candidates) all have the same misguided answers for America. Follow me onto the government plantation,” wrote Star Parker.
“This year, the turnout was 32,320, an impressive number for an incumbent year,” wrote Byron York about the Iowa Republican caucus which is more like a primary. They turned out in cold weather when they didn’t have to.
Republicans should do the same in Georgia, turnout in large numbers for the Republican primary showing great support. It’s fun, enjoyable, pleasant to vote positive and in the Republican governor of New Hampshire’s words, “Rally around success.” Then more in the election.
The political cartoon, Feb. 8, is wishful thinking on behalf of the Democrat party.
Also, James – “It’s the economy, stupid” who helped Bill Clinton get elected to his first term – Carville had a meltdown on MSNBC talking about how the Democrat candidates don’t have good issues.
Stanley J. Way,
Valdosta
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.