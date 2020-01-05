To begin with, President Trump is the most pro-life president, in answer to Steve Roberts, “How would Jesus vote …,” in The Valdosta Daily Times, Dec. 25.
Jesus has said, “Let the little children come to me.”
Besides appointing conservative judges, 183 confirmed, and two justices confirmed to the Supreme Court, President Trump has signed an executive order for freedom of religion.
Mark Galli’s editorial is only a one-person editorial. Many religious leaders are for President Trump.
As Jesus pointed out the hypocrisy of the Pharisees, Jesus would also point out the hypocrisy of the Democrats. What could be more moral than being pro-life, for conservative or constitutionalist judges and justices, and freedom of religion?
What would be more immoral with the Democrats of the U.S. House persecuting the president about three years.
It would be better if the Democrats didn’t smear and run during the holidays.
Stanley J. Way,
Valdosta
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.