It’s not about changing people’s minds as alleged in Jim Zachary’s article, Nov. 24, in The Valdosta Daily Times, it’s about the Democrats not having enough, or having nothing, to move forward on impeachment.
If they did, it would have gone to the judiciary committee by now and impeachment articles would have been written.
All they have is hearsay, presumptions, “I presumed,” somebody told somebody and then somebody told somebody else. The only first hand they have is when the President told Sondland over the phone, “I want nothing. I want nothing. No quid pro quo. Do the right thing.”
All the witnesses when asked, “Do you have information on bribery, quid pro quo, any crime?” The answer was, “No, no and no.” The Democrats have the burden of proof.
Rep. Jim Jordan was asked in a presser “What is your narrative?” Jim Jordan said, “We don’t need a narrative. They need to prove their narrative.”
Chairman Schiff indicated today there would be more hearings in his committee.
Experts in the law on Fox News: They (the Democrats) are not even close. Ken Starr says about the same.
Opinionatedness on CNN and MSNBC: “Bombshell, bombshell, bombshell” that turn out to be duds. Polls are changing to less for impeachment. More hearings in the Schiff circus won’t prove anything. TV ratings are also dropping for the hearings.
Stanley J. Way,
Valdosta
