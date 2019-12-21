Steven Roberts, in “Where is Howard Baker,” in his article in The Valdosta Daily Times, Dec. 3, shows a weak hand along with Adam Schiff, instead of proving their case, they need support.
They need something compelling, overwhelming, bipartisan, according to Speaker Pelosi, March 2019.
All they have is a phone call between the president of the U.S. and of the Ukraine. Both President Trump and President Zelensky have said no pressure on the phone call and nothing wrong.
Aid was given before the end of the year by the law.
Republicans keep pointing out the lack of a case for impeachment.
Fox News also has lawyers pointing out the lack of a case for impeachment and Rush Limbaugh, the lack of credibility of the bias news and Adam Schiff and Democrats.
Stanley J. Way,
Valdosta
