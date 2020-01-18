It’s hard to believe and unexpected the press would publish a picture of Speaker Pelosi with a smirk on her face, but there it is in The Valdosta Daily Times, Jan. 11, Page 8A.
Speaker Pelosi said the impeachment is, “with a heavy heart,” in Dec. 2019, and she “prayed for the President.” (Never mind the weakness of the articles.) “Speaker Pelosi is an embarrassment to watch,” Judge Jeanine Pirro said.
Some legal eagles said recently, abuse of power in the articles is saying, “we don’t like how you are doing things.” The other article about obstruction of Congress disregards the courts who decide about executive privilege.
No one or group has unlimited power under the Constitution in the USA. About the oath they take, the Democrat senators running for president have already said guilty.
Speaker Pelosi tried to tell Mitch McConnell how to run the Senate. She tried to leave leverage without leverage. The Senate has sole power of the trial.
So, the Democrats need facts witnesses and documents they didn’t get during the impeachment. That’s another reason they didn’t have a fair impeachment.
Stanley J. Way, Valdosta
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.