The headline, “Senators reject trial witnesses,” is not true in The Valdosta Daily Times, page 1 and 8A, Feb. 1. House managers already had 13 witnesses on 192 video clips in their about 21 hours of the Schiff-sham-show.
What was rejected was House managers lack of case for impeachment which was all about hearsay and opinion and didn’t rise to the level of treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors (anywhere near) no victim – no crime.
The Ukraine got the weapons aid in plenty of time. Zelensky got his meeting. There was no investigation of the Bidens by Ukraine. Zelensky said there was no pressure.
In the impeachment you have to have a record and at some point you have to close. You can’t go on with witnesses forever after not proving a case.
There were not specific violations of the law in the articles.
Each Senator will get to give a 10-minute speech. Democrats will get to attack the president politically. Republicans will get to explain how the House managers didn’t make the case for impeachment.
Stanley J. Way,
Valdosta
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.