Because President Trump said, “Fake news media is the enemy of the people,” and he did say “fake news media,” doesn’t mean freedom of the press will be taken away and doesn’t mean the President shouldn’t have freedom of speech.
The press has a right to be aggressive but not make allegations because their sources say so and then the subjects of the allegations have to prove otherwise.
About 20 minutes after President Trump took office, the Washington Post reported, “The impeachment begins.” During the Mueller probe, bombshells were reportedly coming out that turned out to be duds. Adam Schiff said there was evidence when there was no evidence, then the whistle blower, and so on.
When the press reports with a slant, the President should be able to retort or respond.
“Personal liberty” in Jim Zachary’s article in The Valdosta Daily Times, Jan. 19, also includes all Americans including the President of the USA, not just the press.
It’s up to the press to get their information straight and recognize the difference of Pelosi stunts vs. Trump results for all Americans.
Is the media running the Democrat Party or is the Democrat Party running the media?
Mark Levin wrote an interesting book, “Unfreedom of the Press.”
Stanley J. Way,
Valdosta
