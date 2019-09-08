At a time when registered voters have received post cards from the voter registration office giving voting places and districts, registered voters know they have a right to vote.
In the Valdosta Times, page 6A, Aug. 15, Stacey Abrams says, "But I'm here today to announce Fair Fight 2020 to make sure everyone has the right to vote."
Wouldn't it be better to have a voter registration campaign than a campaign where "everyone" has a right to vote?
A campaign where "everyone" is allowed to vote implies registered or not.
Stanley J. Way, Valdosta
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.