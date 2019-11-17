On page 3A of The Valdosta Daily Times, Oct. 25, the indignation of MSNBC and Terry Richards about President Trump using the Lynch metaphor is not fair and balanced because in 1998, several Democrats, caught on video, used the lynch metaphor during the Clinton impeachment, including Joe Biden who apologized lately, 21 years later, as shown in videos on Fox News.
1998 was sooner after 1918 than lately. This is another example of bias of the Democrat arm of the press not being fair and balanced. The Democrats and MSNBC have egg on their faces.
Justice Thomas also used the lynch metaphor during his confirmation.
It doesn’t make it right but ... The biased media being unfair and unbalanced isn’t right either.
Stanley J. Way,
Valdosta
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.