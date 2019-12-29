The Valdosta Daily Times quotes from the Democrats on the front page and page 8A of The Valdosta Daily Times, Dec. 20, are as weak as the impeachment articles.
Like in the impeachment articles, which haven’t been forwarded to the Senate yet, they didn’t cite, or point to any statute or crime to support anywhere near a high crime or misdemeanor.
Sanford Bishop’s statement is weak, outrageous political rhetoric that’s not true.
Hank Johnson and John Lewis likened the impeachment to the civil rights movement.
Speaker Pelosi likened it to the Battle of the Bulge. Other Democrats likened it to other points in history. The following day of the impeachment, Speaker Pelosi wouldn’t take questions on the impeachment.
One of the professors testifying on behalf of the Democrats in the hearings, Professor Feldman, about the impeachment not being forwarded to the Senate, “It’s not actually an impeachment if not forwarded to the Senate.”
On the Ingraham Angle Dec. 19: “Fake impeachment,” “Democrats losing big. It was a smear and run.”
Ken Starr: “A fraud on the House and a fraud on the Senate.” (by Speaker Pelosi)
In 2010, Speaker Pelosi marched members over a cliff over Obama Care and lost 65 Democrat members in the U.S. House in that election. She wasn’t too smart then and probably not too smart now.
Stanley J. Way,
Valdosta
