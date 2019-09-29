In answer to Donald Lambro’s question in The Valdosta Daily Times, Sept, 18: President Trump has a National Security Team (What a concept).
Evidently, John Bolton was the odd man out from the team.
President Trump has a good Secretary of State, Secretary of Defense, Secretary of Treasury, and so on.
The messes that previous presidents left in foreign policy showed they should have had better people in positions like in the Afghanistan mess of 18 years in the first place. How would Afghans be saved from themselves?
President Trump at least stays engaged. Bush and Obama didn’t even talk with North Korea.
Ken Starr, who returned 11 indictments against Bill Clinton, said, “The President talks with whom he wants to, he is the President of the United States.”
The Mueller report: There was no collusion. Bolton brought up the “Kadaffi model” and Kim Jong-un didn’t want him in the talks after that.
Bolton’s job was advisor — National Security Advisor — not policy maker.
President Trump and his national security team have been trying to get out of endless wars in a peaceful manner and prevent others.
Right now, the Secretary of State is in Saudi Arabia working with them on what to do about strikes on Saudi oil fields. What do they, the allies, and the U.N. want to do about it?
The USA can’t be the police of the world forever.
Donald Lambro wrote recently, “We should be worried about the national debt.” Policing the world costs lives and big money as indicated by trillions already spent.
Stanley J. Way,
Valdosta
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.