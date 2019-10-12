After watching Fox News Saturday night with great shows like Watter’s World, Justice with Judge Jeanine, Greg Gulfeld, who are a check on the biased press, it’s hard to believe the press are a check on the government when they slant stories to suit their own agenda; as going from reporting facts with good reasoning by guests including those who know the law on Fox News, to innuendo on Sunday usually in biased papers.
Touting the press is good but the press needs to do a better job of being fair and balanced and being more light hearted with less doom and gloom on their innuendo.
After going with the narrative of collusion with Russia, Russia, Russia; then the President is a racist and now whistle-blower, whistle-blower and Biden can’t be questioned – this is Freedom of the Press week? Freedom of the press is most important – no it’s not. Freedom of speech is important for everybody including the President of the United States.
Stanley J. Way,
Valdosta
