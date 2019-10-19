Byron York’s article in The Valdosta Daily Times is right on while Donald Lambro’s article goes along with the biased media-House Democrat narrative.
The transcript and Ken Starr, who returned 11 indictments against Bill Clinton, have debunked everything or about everything, in Donald Lambro’s article.
Ken Starr said a few days ago, “As I see it there were no impeachable crimes,” after previously reading the transcript of the phone call, while on TV.
Ken Starr also pointed out that in the Constitution, “The House of Representatives has the sole authority to impeach, not the speaker.” Speaker Pelosi is acting above the Constitution, not having a vote.
Also Chairman Schiff has been lying. Lies were pointed out by Republican Leader Macarthy.
Schiff fabricated a “parody” for his opening statement and read it like he was reading the transcript of the phone call.
There were other lies including his claims of evidence of collusion with Russia before the Mueller report came out.
Also in the New York Times: Schiff got early account from whistleblower. Schiff claimed earlier he had had no contact with the whistleblower.
When they have closed-door hearings, Schiff will be able to spin them any way he wants.
Stanley J. Way,
Valdosta
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.