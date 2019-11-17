Mark George’s article in The Valdosta Daily Times, Nov. 5 is misleading.
The 15,000 murders in the U.S. per about 300 million Americans is actually a lower crime rate than thousands per about 20 to 40 million illegals already in the U.S. Then there are tens of thousands dying of drugs that come from south of the border. Then there are sanctuary cities, the larger cities, where most murders are committed like Chicago, New York City, Baltimore; most unsolved. The wall is needed because of drugs.
There are still tens of thousands of illegals coming across the border and still about a million legal immigrants each year.
California has become an example of immigration overflow. They have about 10 million immigrants.
What happened in 1930 has nothing to do with now. The economy is doing great currently.
Over 6 million jobs have been added since President Trump was elected, 128,000 added in October 2019. Jobs went overseas earlier because of high taxes.
Jesus has already said, “Love your neighbor. Love your enemies. Give unto Caesar things that are Caesar’s.” They can be loved without keeping them close.
The Trump-hating Democrats of the U.S. House are dividing the USA by doing what they are doing, trying to impeach the president, since 2017, and also by what they are not doing in substantive legislation.
Stanley J. Way,
Valdosta
