Donald Lambro speculates too early about the 2020 presidential election, in his article, Nov. 12, in The Valdosta Daily Times. The Democrats don’t have a nominee yet and about all they have to offer is socialism, nothing good for the economy and Americans.
President Trump is and has been a hard worker for Americans and right on, on all the issues in his cheer extraordinary rallies.
More Americans are employed now than ever before. One-hundred twenty-eight thousand new jobs added in October 2019. The stock market is higher than ever. The 1.9 percent growth in the economy is better than the average of 1 percent under the eight years of Obama. The economy is still looking good for 2020. Nit-pickiness in a few small areas is not about the whole picture.
Taxes couldn’t be raised enough to pay for Democrat’s socialism.
What a shock, Virginia, a blue state, is still a blue state. Forty percent, who ran for the state legislature were unapproved. Northern Virginia is an extension of the Swamp where 95 percent voted for H. Clinton in 2016.
The USMCA good trade deal is yet to be voted on by the U.S. House, like many other kitchen table issues good for Americans.
Voters have yet to consider the Democrat nominee’s progressivism against President Trump’s good positive policies.
President Trump has shown the magic in his good positive policies in 2016.
Stanley J. Way,
Valdosta
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.