The USA economy is doing better than ever, with more people having jobs than ever, the stock market higher than ever, black, Hispanic, Asian unemployment lower than ever; and Steve Roberts wants to complain about a little conservatism, Dec. 13.
He is like those who want to make a political statement out of Christmas and put statues in different cages.
He should be heartened that conservatives won big recently in the U.K. At least two countries in the world are on the right track.
If the green new dealers had their way, we wouldn’t be able to get gasoline for our automobiles.
It’s up to Congress to pass a law about food stamps. They (the U.S. House) took about a year on the USMCA good trade deal which would provide about 200,000 jobs.
About the deficit, Democrats of Congress have always wanted more spending except for something else besides the wall.
Stanley J. Way,
Valdosta
