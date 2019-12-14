The article on the front page and 7A, Nov. 21, in The Valdosta Daily Times about Gordon Sondland only covers Sondland’s opening statement and nothing more in the next day’s paper. An important phone call was left out in which Sondland asks President Trump, “What do you want from the Ukraine?” President Trump answered loudly, "I want nothing. I want nothing. No quid pro quo. Do the right thing.”
Rep. Jim Jordan said to Sondland, “You couldn’t find room in your 23-page statement for that?” Sondland laughed, which brings up another point about Sondland’s four lawyers, there, who are known Democrat donors. One of them had given $130,000 to Democrats. The lawyers probably wrote Sondland’s statement.
Only the Democrat side was reported, also, the next day on the witnesses.
About Steve Roberts article, Nov. 22, 2019, the Democrats are the ones doing harm with their impeachment coup attempt since President Trump took office.
The President of the United States sets foreign policy. The career diplomats agreed at the hearings that the President has a right to choose and to fire diplomats for any reason or no reason, but they still aired their grievances but when asked did the president commit a crime, said, “no.” Self importance of career diplomats had nothing to do with it.
The President of the U.S. is actually not under the whistleblower law. It has to do with, within the agencies. Also the law does not guarantee anonymity, according to Mark Levin, law expert on Fox News. It is better to listen to law experts on Fox News than biased opinions on other channels and biased press.
The whistleblowers lawyer has tweeted he wanted a coup from the beginning. (Tweeted from President’s beginning).
Democrats began wanting a bipartisan consensus on impeachment and came nowhere near that. Witnesses couldn’t point to a crime by President Trump.
Stanley J. Way, Valdosta
