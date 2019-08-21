The Valdosta Daily Times George Will, Aug. 7, should be asked a question: which would be worse, a few bad words now and then from the president or open borders, abolishing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, free health care for all those who cross the border? (What the Democrats running for president want).
A recent poll shows 64 percent say the media is dividing the country (the U.S.A.) and George Will is part of the media.
Joe Biden and C. Booker say they would beat up President Trump. That promotes violence.
These days of a robust economy would probably be praised by former President Gerald Ford as a pleasant experience.
President Trump is working with both sides to make a law that keeps guns out of the hands of those with a mental health problem.
The shooter of Dayton and the shooter in El Paso were on opposite ends of the political spectrum. There is plenty of hate on both sides.
Democrats trying to make political hay out of the situation are just doing some bad campaigning getting back to the political circus before memorial time is over. Democrats political statements do nothing and have no ideas to correct the situation.
Stanley J. Way,
Valdosta
