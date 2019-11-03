Congress is doing plenty to keep the USA in endless wars but virtually nothing to secure the southern border. There was a big battle recently between Mexican authorities and a drug cartel and the cartel won.
About 33,000 are killed in Mexico each year. How is this good for USA national security? Thousands of Americans are dying of drugs each year that come from south of the border but never mind that, the Kurds are to be protected.
The Democrats are trying to make Syria the number one national security issue, no it’s not, “build that wall” is the number one issue.
Congress and others who support endless wars and not border security and sovereignty of the USA are hypocrites.
Obama didn’t protect about a million who were killed in Syria during his administration, including gas attacks, and let ISIS grow.
ISIS was defeated under President Trump. Turkey is a member of NATO. NATO and the European Union should step up. It’s their back yard.
Trump derangement syndrome has turned into Trump derangement insanity.
Alan Dershowitz has said, on Fox News, Oct. 18, “Differences in policy, as in Syria, are not treason and not impeachable. If impeachment is made easy, impeachment inquiries will be the norm for the future presidents.”
Democrats who ran on substantive issues in 2018 for the House need to explain why nothing substantive got done for their districts.
Leigh Touchton’s article, Oct. 19, in The Valdosta Daily Times misses the mark by far.
Stanley J. Way,
Valdosta
