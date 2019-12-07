The political cartoon, Nov. 26, in The Valdosta Daily Times, Page 4A, doesn’t make sense or is propaganda off on a tangent.
Uncle Sam is 1: The U.S. Government 2: The American nation or people (Collegiate Dictionary).
The government or the American people wouldn’t say the government or the American people are upside down.
President Trump may be saying the Democrats are upside down but not the American people or the government. Americans like President Trump’s policies especially on the economy.
Uncle Sam is not a political party. Showing the President and the GOP upside down is just a fantasy drawing.
The polls are split on impeachment, Republican and Democrat. The independents percent for impeachment is in the 30s.
The Democrats of the U.S. House have done nothing for the American people the past three years. They just hate President Trump.
Also, previous political cartoon, recently, showing a cookie jar with quid pro quo on it: Quid pro quo means something for something. Political cartoonists should check the dictionary.
Stanley J. Way,
Valdosta
