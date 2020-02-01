Steven Roberts wrote about ‘A beautiful cycle of charity’ in The Valdosta Daily Times, Jan. 24, which is not so beautiful. The governor of Texas said recently that Texas can’t take in anymore refugees. There are also about a million legal immigrants each year.
The states that are taking more refugees are only taking a small percentage of the 18,000. Cities in other states’ mayors are saying they can’t have anymore refugees.
Welcoming is fine but can the education of the children and welfare really be paid for by the taxpayers?
Americans want economic security and cultural security as well, probably the same results as shown in the UK election.
What would really be beautiful would be President Trump and Republicans winning in November and peace with a strong national defense and a strong economy to continue.
Stanley J. Way, Valdosta
