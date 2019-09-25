WARE: So why is our economy booming?

Business cycles historically have long-term trends whole demonstrating short-lived ups and downs, yet continuing to move in one positive, negative or level general direction.
Beginning in 2009, we have been enjoying an inordinately long period of gradual growth, i.e., the trend heading up in a positive direction. Concurrently, the stock market is up with new record highs. Meanwhile, despite what might be perceived by the public or claimed by politicians in office, there is little direct statistical causal correlation to actions taken by whomever might happen to be occupying the Oval Office at the moment.
Yes, a sitting President is able to influence the general economic trend, for example by issuing an executive order. However, such a step often represents only one of a considerable number of underlying causal forces (variables) at work.
Compare economic forecasts with those multiple “spaghetti” lines on hurricane maps. Our National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration develops its own complex model as do other governmental organizations worldwide, the European Model being another well respected source.
Economic forecasts and actual performance figures are also built from hundreds of constantly changing variables. Hence, a presidential executive order or a congressional policy change could be inconsequential if other strongly weighted variables happen to be overwhelming at any one moment.
Furthermore, we also may face unintended consequences, heightened by impulsive spontaneous executive branch action in lieu of more careful and deliberate decision-making by Congress which (at least hypothetically) is deemed wiser by consensus.
Of course, one can validly argue depending on the issue and circumstances that congressional action is either innately too slow and cumbersome or susceptible to normal bureaucratic paper-shuffling constraints. In addition, significant and unavoidable lag and/or lead times may be linked to dozens of various documented decision points or even exogenous events like the weather.
Simply stated, by citing as examples two important and well-known variables, monetary and/or fiscal policy decisions may result in fairly rapid improvements to the economy while other changes and/or impacts might not be felt for years. A faster acting variable is the relaxation or removal of regulations as illustrated by allowing more pollution of the atmosphere; certain industries could reduce costs and provide job growth but negatively create additional public health risks.
In fact, the current administration’s actions have been instrumental in improving unemployment. (Sadly, if the trade war with China continues, the USA could lose hundreds of thousands of jobs. Nobody knows for sure as these are unchartered world economic waters).
Visualize this parable: A talent-depleted football team systematically rebuilds, losing a lot of games for a while but, after several seasons, wins a championship. Successful recruiting of players and coaches took a number of years. The initial decision to restructure the team, followed by the effective program of gradual improvement appeared as foot-dragging to the impatient fans who were eventually rewarded.
In our government, one administration may take decisive action which only becomes discernible when the next administration comes into office. Our previous administration arrived during the early catastrophic 2008 “Great Recession.” Many of theirs and Congress’ remedial actions years ago are still contributing to our economic growth today. Other steps taken then may very well be counter-productive today. Again, it is a complex scenario.
Finally, when we look ahead to each and every future national election, let’s not be misled by crediting or blaming only the current officials for the condition of our economy, good or bad. Also, just because the stock markets happen to be up or down on Election Day, that fact must not become our signal for whom to cast our vote. If so, our ballot will become less reliable than a football-game-starting coin toss.
Fred A. Ware, Ph.D., of Valdosta is an emeritus professor of management at Valdosta State University.
