Special thanks for providing us with several enjoyable letters and columns in Sunday, Sept. 8, paper.
Millicent Knight’s three little stories were refreshing as was Len Robbins’ amusing “refresher course” on the rules for calling “shotgun” when wanting to ride in the right-front passenger (window) seat of a vehicle. Incidentally, particularly when we had no seat belt laws, that spot has been referred to as the “death seat.” When I was a teenage driver, my friends often feigned disappointment when losing a “shotgun calling” contest.
I seriously hope that more readers will take the time to submit letters and columns. We subscribers appreciate your relentless reminders that our opinions really do matter.
Too frequently we observe that numerous similar-theme submittals by the same person appear in print, and even on the very same day. It is like a broken record but it is our own fault for not providing you with enough material, variety of subject matter and differences
Fred Ware,
Valdosta
