WARE: Do you people read?

The late, great humorist and proud graduate of the University of Georgia, Lewis Grizzard, once indelibly entertained our community as the featured speaker at the Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce’s annual January banquet.
Old timers still smile when recollecting that happy knee-slapping event when attendees literally wiped away tears of laughter and rolled in the aisles. I was there.
An especially memorable vignette related by Grizzard had to do with certain Northerners’ i.e., Yankees’ stereotyped perceptions of Southerners i.e., Rebels’ corporate illiteracy (think “Beverly Hillbillies” or “The Dukes of Hazzard” co-starring Valdosta’s own Otis Burt “Sonny” Shroyer Jr. in the role of Enos, the lovable but naïve deputy police officer).
Yours truly, who grew up primarily in Augusta, more than once has experienced the same uncomfortable feeling of inferiority while conversing with natives of remote and frigid places in the USA like Michigan and New York. Even the stupid ones sound like radio announcers demonstrating clear enunciation and perfectly modulated tones.
“So,” you say to me, “What are you driving at?” (or should we say, “For what are you driving?”). Just this: It could be that all of us could benefit by reading magazines (other than People), newspapers (other than The National Enquirer) and books (other than graphic novels about subjects at the intellectual level of Archie and Jughead).
Let me hasten to say, as one who has authored several so-called “scholarly” articles” with references, already yet (due to 42 years of dealing with the publish-or-perish atmosphere of academia), we may be getting dangerously lazy by solely counting on social media, radio and television to keep up with the news, be it local, regional, state, national or international.
“But,” you reply, “Mr. Smarty-pants scholar, your column has no footnotes and we find no empirical data or bibliography. This is just your opinion!”
‘Nuff said, unmute your cellphone and go back to Facebook. It’s time for me to watch “Gomer Pyle” reruns on Me TV. Besides, cable news is just too upsetting.
Tough luck. You wouldn’t check the sources anyway as it’s too much trouble and would interrupt “Jeopardy.” Incidentally, Lewis Grizzard left the University of Georgia needing one course to graduate. Years later, UGA gave it to him and awarded him a journalism degree. Sadly, in my opinion at least, one of his favorite literary targets was Georgia Tech but he just didn’t know any better. Go, Yellow Jackets!
Fred Ware is a resident of Valdosta.
