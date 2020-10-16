The time has arrived when we have the opportunity to affect our vision of life for the next four years.
We have the right, the privilege and the opportunity to vote, from now until Nov. 3.
As we see all of the various things going on across our local community, state, country and world, voting affords us the opportunity to make a sustainable difference. This has not always been a tool available to all citizens. When given an opportunity, it becomes an individual decision on what to do with it.
I will not dare to suggest who you should vote for. I will suggest that you look at who and what affords you the very best opportunity at providing for the welfare and development for your family. The welfare of our families are heavily dependent on the growth, development and culture of our community, state and country.
Who and what each of us vote for is critical. I do not nor will not pretend to know what is most important or critical to each of you.
Personally, I find that I am more bothered when I realize that I have missed the opportunity to make a difference for the betterment of situations and circumstances. I am disturbed when I realize something is not right, I don’t do anything and I only have me to blame.
I beg you to take the time to vote early, by mail or at the polls. This is my right and this is your right. Please vote! Any reason for not voting is only an excuse and allows someone else to make the decisions I should be making about what is happening around and to me. I do not know what the final vote will be, but I am satisfied that I have done what I can do.
Vote and ask others to join me. That is the process we have. Please use it to the max.
Jerome Tucker, Valdosta
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.