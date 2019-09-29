Some things to consider as we discuss control of gun access.
The Second Amendment: “A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.”
This is the second of our most important constitutional rights. Hundreds of people are killed every month by many different means, not just by guns. Actually, guns are not the most used method to kill.
You will never stop people from killing other people, or themselves, no matter what method they use. We hear the term “mass shooting” when one assailant shoots many people, but we do not hear about the mass of shootings that go on in our cities every weekend.
It would seem prudent to control our constitutional right to bear arms but you can never control the people who are set on killing. By definition they are law breakers and just as they traffic humans and illegal drugs, they traffic illegal weapons. It has been shown that in areas of our country with the most stringent laws and regulations to control access to guns, criminals still have easy access to guns.
So it would appear that controlling access to guns has little effect on reducing gun crimes. And controlling access to guns is an infringement on our constitutional right to bear arms.
Consider the other constitutional rights like the 15th Amendment: “The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of race, color, or previous condition of servitude.”
So if you can “infringe” on the Second Amendment right to bear arms by requiring positive ID with a picture and proof you are a citizen of the United States and a background check, then you could apply the same conditions to the right to vote as well as any other conditions that would seem prudent to control who has access to vote or own a gun.
Only citizens of the United States are allowed access to vote in our elections per the 15th Amendment of the Constitution.
It must also be considered that any additional fee or tax or cost levied by the government to purchase guns or ammunition is an infringement on our right to bear arms and is the same as a poll tax to vote, which the 24th Amendment prohibits.
Votes are cast by people, guns are fired by people. It might be considered that some people should not be allowed to do either, based on the same restrictions offered for gun control.
Which other constitutional rights may be similarly infringed upon as we go about regulating our constitutional rights?
William Tucker,
Valdosta
