I’m thinking this is the first time I have felt the need to write a letter to the editor. I was triggered by the front-page story, “Human error blamed for voting failures.”
It is not so much that I happen to be one of those humans that experienced problems with the new $100,000,000-plus improvement to the voting machines, as precinct manager in Clyattville, as much as it is for the office of the Secretary of State to imply that all of the folks at all of the precincts in the six test counties all made the same error at exactly the same time and the public is to believe this.
As manager of Precinct 7, I take full responsibility for the poll workers assigned there and absolutely refuse to allow anyone to suggest what happened was their fault. The mistake we all made was thinking that the equipment had been tested and would work when turned on.
I would think Mr. Raffensperger, as secretary of state, would be more concerned with inspiring trust in the election process as opposed to covering up what transpired. Finger-pointing and lies always lead to the point where no one can trust anyone. Oops. We’re already there.
Bottom line, the new machines did not work as intended. Is it a fatal flaw? I do not know. I suggest the secretary of state spend more time ensuring this was a one-time flaw and less time spinning untruths. If human error was the cause, name the human.
It is blatantly unfair to cast mis-truths over every person, at every precinct in all six test counties, as being at fault. What is wrong with the truth? The machines did not work at 7 a.m. on Nov. 5 at precinct 7 in Lowndes County.
Since Nov. 5, I have been thinking on how to make the next election better in hopes of building public trust and confidence in the process. Never once have I thought about what lie I could tell.
New systems do not always work as planned. We would all be better served to truthfully figure out what happened and how to overcome. We all need a process people can believe in and collectively we can do a much better job of reaching that goal than we can by pointing fingers.
Confidence has to be paramount in the process, not a system. I pray that the right system was selected and November was a blip. Only the truth will stand.
Jerome Tucker,
Valdosta
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.