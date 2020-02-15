The phrase “Trump Derangement Syndrome” is used to attack those of us who object to Trumpism. Actually, it describes the insane blind devotion of his followers. (Note to Trumpers: turn off FOX, it’s state sponsored propaganda, just like Katie Couric says).
There is simply no rational or logical defense of Trump. Nothing. Nada. Zilch.
He debases the office of the presidency through his language and his infantile behavior. He was impeached over his alleged bribery of Ukraine officials in exchange for political dirt on an opponent. He subsequently attacked career military and State Department folks who lawfully obeyed Congressional subpoenas and answered questions under oath. He fired LtCol Vindman and his brother, a man who has never said a word in public about Trump. Witness retaliation is unlawful. Read up on Nixon’s Saturday Night Massacre.
But the most shocking transgression, in my opinion, is the way Trump broadcast that he objected to the DOJ attorneys’ recommended sentencing of Roger Stone, his former campaign adviser, convicted on seven criminal counts, and the subsequent announcement that Attorney General Barr was taking over Stone’s case. His actions make a mockery of “equal justice under the law.”
After his attacks on his own Department of Justice attorneys and his subsequent announcement that “he can tell them to do anything he wants” (which, if he really believes, makes a mockery of the Constitution), Attorney General William Barr announced that he was taking over the “prosecution” of both Roger Stone and General Michael Flynn. He recommended significantly lighter sentencing of both men.
Four DOJ attorneys for the prosecution of Stone resigned immediately, one left the DOJ altogether. It’s similar to Nixon’s Saturday Night Massacre, but in reverse.
I’ve been morbidly fascinated by anyone, but especially lawyers, who can look at Trump’s impeachable behavior and draw a conclusion different from me. In law school, like in logic and science classes, students are taught how to analyze evidence and draw logical conclusions. Full disclosure, I’m married to an attorney, the greatest attorney who ever graced the legal profession and don’t you forget it. I like attorneys. I really like the attorneys who fight the nearly unwinnable battles for the underdogs, especially the attorneys for the Southern Poverty Law Center. I have always looked at the fictional Atticus Finch as the epitome of courage.
I’m not surprised when some attorneys have feet of clay. Passing the moral standard for the Bar is one thing, maintaining it is another. But I am surprised when practicing attorneys, like Attorney General Barr, involve themselves in a situation that reeks of corruption. (Nixon’s Attorney General went to prison, just saying). What AG Barr has done is unprecedented. Our nation’s laws prohibit the AG and DOJ from “doing the President’s bidding” in regards to one of the President’s convicted cronies. Republicans were outraged that Bill Clinton talked to former AG Lynch when Clinton’s wife was being investigated by the DOJ over what we now know was a ginned up email “scandal” but it is okay with them if AG Barr intrudes in the sentencing of a convicted Trump crony.
I’m morbidly fascinated by MAGA attorneys. They claim those of us who object to the Attorney General being used to (allegedly) protect Trump’s cronies are experiencing Trump Derangement Syndrome.
I see the Trump Derangement Syndrome, but it ain’t from my side of the aisle.
Leigh Touchton,
Valdosta
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.