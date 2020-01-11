After 15 years of working with Little Actors Theatre, it is time for me to retire. I have enjoyed working with the hundreds of children and their families. Being a small part of their lives has been an honor.
I will volunteer with Theatre Guild Valdosta and Gingerbread Players from time to time. I encourage all of Little Actors Theatre’s families to check them out. I wanted to thank everyone who supported Little Actors Theatre thought the years. Your time and donations allowed us to touch many children’s lives over the years.
Blessings to you all!
Diane Tovar,
Valdosta
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.