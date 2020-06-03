Yesterday, I witnessed D.C. police fire on peaceful protesters in order for Trump to walk to St. John’s Episcopal Church and stage a photo op holding a Bible.
It wasn’t his Bible, it was “a” Bible. He obviously didn’t read it because he was holding it upside down. I immediately thought of Matthew 24:15, the verse that speaks of the Abomination of Desolation standing in the holy place.
Church leaders and BLM medics have been using the patio all week to minister to those in need. They were hand carrying boxes of water, masks, sanitizer and medical kits and were forced to leave most behind when they were gassed.
The patio had been turned into a sanctuary in the fullest understanding of church tradition. Christians minister to our brothers and sisters. Full stop.
No advance notice, no bullhorn instructions, nothing was communicated in order to give protesters the opportunity to peacefully respond to police instructions. Without warning, police fired rubber bullets and tear gas into the crowd, including the patio of St. John’s Church. Our ministers were gassed and physically driven out of our own Christian sanctuary.
Trump desecrated our sanctuary for a vile photo op.
The Episcopal Bishop of D.C., Marian Budde, immediately appeared on evening news programs and social media with a righteous message:
“We are followers of Jesus. In no way do we support the President’s incendiary response to a wounded, grieving nation. We stand with those seeking justice for the death of George Floyd through the sacred act of peaceful protest.”
I am proud to be an Episcopalian.
Leigh Touchton, Valdosta
