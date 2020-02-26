I write this on Feb. 24, the last day to register to vote in Georgia for the Democratic presidential primary. The March 24 primary is an open primary, which means many Republicans will be voting for the Democrat they think will be weakest against Trump. If you haven’t registered by the time you read this, you cannot vote in the March 24 primary.
Georgia has one of the strictest voter registration deadlines in the country: 29 days in advance of every election.
States with the strictest deadlines for voter registration are all battleground states: Georgia, Florida, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Ohio. It’s not a coincidence that states with Republican-controlled legislatures enact lengthy advance registration deadlines because it’s a deterrent to voting.
States with the highest voting participation rates all allow one-day or same-day voter registration. Georgia’s Republicans claim the 29-day deadline is necessary to assure election integrity but with the so-called advances in technology at the board of elections in regards to ballot marking devices and computerized voter rolls, I highly doubt that 29 days is really necessary to verify a voter.
The technology shouldn’t take 29 minutes. I’d like to ask our board of elections members to convey this idea to our secretary of state and to our state election officials: 29 days is unnecessary and prohibitive to a large voting turnout.
Also please ask them to update the Lowndes County Commission website as it’s nearly impossible to figure out what the district maps are, which commissioner is up for reelection, when the qualifying dates are and how much the fees are.
A strict voting registration deadline is a voter suppression tactic, according to groups like Fairfight and Common Cause. Other tactics include gerrymandering, voter ID laws, voter purges, proof of citizenship requirements, cuts to early voting hours, closures of polling places. According to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights, Georgia is the only state previously under federal oversight (Voting Rights Act) that utilizes every single one of these alleged voter suppression tactics.
Let that sink in: Georgia utilizes Every. Single. Alleged. Voter. Suppression. Tactic. There is a reason dozens of lawsuits have been filed.
Republicans control the Georgia legislature, and have blocked more than a dozen proposals to reduce or abolish the registration deadlines. Maybe I’m not on the right email lists, because my state rep and state senator haven’t apprised me of any of these bills to ask me what I thought. So if y’all are reading this, let me make it plain: we need to make it easier for people to vote, not harder.
Sen. Ellis Black used to attend Democratic Party meetings but three weeks after running unopposed as a Democrat, he changed his party affiliation to Republican. Then he started sending out fliers “Obama mocks our Christian faith.” Full stop.
The post-election party switch by Sen. Black and two other Lowndes politicians gave the Republicans a super-majority in the Georgia Assembly. And that is why our districts became increasingly gerrymandered. Republicans packed and stacked state Democrats into a few districts and spread out their Republican voters in large rural districts, full of private schools and country clubs. And a great deal of angst about anyone who isn’t a white male.
If these Republican shenanigans alarm you, please visit the Georgia voter registration website: sos.ga.gov. If you think you are registered, go there and register again.
Our governor purged over 500,000 voters in the 2018 election, and most were Democrats.
Please check to make sure you don’t end up on the new purge list, as our current Secretary of State Raffensperger plans more purges ahead of the 2020 presidential election.
Georgia is a battleground state. Please fight to make sure your vote is counted.
Leigh Touchton,
Valdosta
