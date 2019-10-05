It’s clear that Trump tried to bribe Ukraine President Zelensky, withholding U.S. military aid earmarked for Ukraine’s defense against Russia. Trump demanded political dirt on Joe and Hunter Biden (there is no evidence any exists) in exchange for this U.S. aid.
Trump and his staff then hid the records of these bribes/phone calls in a classified server. That’s a coverup.
The U.S. Constitution — Article 2, Section 4, says a president shall be removed from office if impeached and convicted for “Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.”
The harsh reality is that Trump has betrayed our country.
There are enough votes in the House to impeach. Senate Majority Leader McConnell says he will bring it to the Senate for trial. Georgia Senators Isakson and Perdue need to put our country ahead of party.
It’s time to remove the clear and present danger.
Leigh Touchton,
Valdosta
