Beware voter intimidation
The Board of Elections sent a team out to the Lowndes Democratic meeting to educate voters on the new ballot-marking devices. Long story short: there are now three electronic machines involved in casting your vote which means there are three possible machines that might malfunction.
Or worse.
In 2018, Gov. Brian Kemp was secretary of state while he was running as the Republican candidate against Democrat Stacey Abrams. He refused to step aside from the SOS office and allow a surrogate to oversee Georgia’s elections.
Kemp purged nearly a half million voters. Georgia elections were marred by long lines in mostly Democrat districts, closures of precincts in minority districts, purges of mostly Democrats from state voter rolls, voter intimidation tactics like challenging elderly and non-English speaking voters at polling stations, lack of notice for changes in polling station locations and more. A server was wiped clean. A voting machine maintenance company actually hired workers that worked from home on unsecured terminals. More lawsuits are pending.
Judge Amy Totemburg ruled that Georgia needed paper ballots.
So Georgia bought three types of machines that spit out a piece of paper that has a “bar code” on it. That is not a real paper ballot.
Kemp “won” by 53,000 in this virulently contested election. He purged 500,000. Do the math. That’s one reason Stacey Abrams did not concede.
Despite the public outcry about voter suppression tactics, the new SOS has announced more voter purges.
Monday night, a “Secure the Vote” official from Secretary of State (Brad) Raffensperger’s office attended the Lowndes Democratic Party meeting. He walked in unannounced, went to the front of the room, took panoramic photos of the attendees, then was asked to leave.
I don’t know why Republican officials think they can come to our meetings and take photographs. I have questions: intimidation? Report back to Kemp? Surveillance? Whatever their reasons, I don’t trust any of them and I suggest you don’t either.
Make sure you are registered to vote. I recommend the absentee ballot as the most secure, private, mostly non-hackable way to vote.
I’m with Stacey Abrams: I will not concede.
Leigh Touchton, Valdosta
