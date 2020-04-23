THOMAS: Public deserves answers on VHS coach

From a former Wildcat student athlete ('58), this is my take on the coaching situation at Valdosta High School.
From the beginning with the non-renewal of Coach Rod's contract, the Valdosta school board has acted very unprofessional. A coach with nothing but positive marks was not rehired with no explanation as to why not. This leaves many questions.
While it is said the board members who voted no on Coach Rod don't have to reveal the reason for their negative votes, not giving their reason makes one think they are trying to hide something. The man was even given a vote of approval by the school superintendent and school principal. These two should also be asking a lot of questions.
Could their reason be racial? Wanted a black coach? If so, this is not only against all professional standards but also immoral. God's laws do not allow for vengeance against an innocent person. If the board members take issue with this, then give a reason. These principles are to be adhered to no matter what color the coach is.
In the hiring of Coach Propst, I don't know the man. I do know he has been very successful in his coaching stints. But he has also been fired from the last two assignments where he won his state championships. Why? Did the board look into this? Again, an explanation should be given.
The five members who have been the reason this whole affair is so controversial should be doing some serious soul-searching.
Tommy Thomas is a resident of Valdosta.
