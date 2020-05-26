As a continued servant leader for our community, it gives me great pleasure to share my heart and mind, concerning that of Alzheimer’s and other dementias as it relates to the trajectory of the disease and COVID-19. Allow me to extrapolate.
The COVID-19 pandemic has threatened and continues to threaten the health of millions in this country and around the world. What is more, it also presents additional challenges for more than 5 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias, their caregivers, researchers and the nonprofit organizations in our community and at large, serving these vulnerable populations.
According to the Alzheimer’s Impact Movement, by 2025, more Georgians will be diagnosed with Alzheimer’s at the staggering rate of 27.6%. Notwithstanding, Georgia Medicaid costs for caring with Alzheimer’s will increase 33.5% by 2025. Georgians deserve the right care, at the right place and at the right cost.
Fortunately, Congress can act now, to help those suffering with Alzheimer’s and other dementias, by including provisions to support our community in the fourth economic relief package.
Join me in asking Georgia’s Congressional Sen. David Perdue to cosponsor the Promoting Alzheimer’s Awareness to Prevent Elder Abuse Act and include it and other significant priorities in the fourth COVID-19 pandemic relief package.
Dr. Debra Tann, Valdosta
Alzheimer’s congressional team member
