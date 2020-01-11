The State Bar of Georgia congratulates Southern Judicial Circuit Senior Assistant District Attorney James L. Prine II of Thomasville on his appointment by Gov. Brian Kemp to serve as a superior court judge for the Southern Circuit, which covers Brooks, Colquitt, Echols, Lowndes and Thomas counties.
Judge Prine brings approximately 18 years of experience in the legal profession to his new position, all of it devoted to service with the Southern Circuit District Attorney’s Office. He was honored in 2006 with the Federal Bureau of Investigation Robert Mueller Recognition for Outstanding Record in the Prosecution of Offenders and in 2014 as the Georgia State Arson Control Board Prosecutor of the Year.
By accepting this appointment, Judge Prine continues to demonstrate his commitment to serving the public and the justice system. His fellow members of the State Bar of Georgia wish him well in this new capacity of judicial leadership.
Darrell Sutton
President, State Bar of Georgia
