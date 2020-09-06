Dear community volunteers, businesses and organizations,
As you know, Keep Lowndes/Valdosta Beautiful was completely defunded by Lowndes County.
In early August, we made a pitch to the City of Valdosta and asked them to sponsor what would become Keep Valdosta Beautiful. We are still trying to sell them on this idea. If you can spare a few minutes, we would very much appreciate it if you could contact our city council, our city manager or our mayor to let them know why you believe they should support our organization.
All we ask is that you send them an email prior to their next council meeting on Thursday, Sept. 10, stating why you believe KVB is an organization worthy of their support and funding. If you can, share any personal experiences you have had with our organization to help us make our case.
Also, if you don’t mind, please “CC” our office on your email. For your convenience, the names and email addresses of our city’s officials are listed below. We are in the fourth quarter with seconds left on the clock, and this is our Hail Mary pass.
We need your help now more than ever. Thanks for your support.
City Council
Vivian Miller-Cody: vmiller-cody@valdostacity.com
Sandra Tooley: stooley@valdostacity.com
Joseph “Sonny” Vickers: jvickers@valdostacity.com
Eric Howard: ehoward@valdostacity.com
Tim Carroll: tcarroll@valdostacuty.com
Andy Gibbs: agibbs@valdostacity.com
City Manager
Mark Barber: mbarber@valdostacity.com
Mayor
Scott Matheson: sjmatheson@valdostacity.com
H. Aaron Strickland is executive director of Keep Lowndes/Valdosta Beautiful.
